A Thunder Bay teenager is facing mischief charges after vehicles in the Windsor Street area had windows smashed Tuesday evening.
City police responded to a weapons call in progress in the 300 block of the street around 11 p.m. and officers learned, en route, a group of youths had smashed the windows out of two vehicles.
Officers located and identified a male suspect.
It’s alleged the youths smashed out the back, front and rear driver’s side windows of a parked SUV and then kicked out the front windshield of a Crossover.
A 15-year-old boy is charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.
The youth was released from custody with conditions and future court appearance date.
