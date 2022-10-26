About 2,800 Hydro One customers in various parts of Northwestern Ontario lost power on Monday due to gusty winds.
A total of “23 outages were largely caused by trees that came down on power lines,” a Hydro One spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Affected areas included Thunder Bay, Dryden, Fort Frances, Kenora and Pukaskwa National Park.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews worked quickly and safely to restore power,” the spokeswoman added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.