Allan McMillan of Thunder Bay is $100,000 richer after winning with Instant hot card.
The 72-year old retired retail employee chose this ticket because it was one of the newer games at the store.
“My wife uncovered the ticket. She said she wanted better light and ran into the kitchen, so I knew something was up,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.
“She said, ‘I think we won $100,000.’ Then we went to the store to shut the lottery terminal down.”
Allan plans to celebrate with a nice dinner and to pay off his mortgage and bills. He will also put some money aside to take a trip.
“This feels good,” he said.
“There were moments where I wondered if it was for $100, but it was real. I wish it was for $100 million, but that would be greedy.”
