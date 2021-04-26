Edna Parsons couldn’t believe she was the big winner, taking home $664,865 in the last month's 50/50 draw in support of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
“I had to ask for the number to be repeated,” Parsons said, in a news release. “And I asked for my ticket number to be confirmed because I honestly couldn’t believe I’d won.”
Parsons purchased her tickets for the first hospital foundation draw in February and then purchased tickets for March’s draw. But she had a thought to buy more on March 18.
“So I bought another 30 tickets for $20 and it was that set of tickets that won,” she said. “I would encourage everyone to grab a second set of tickets. Of course I’m delighted with my win, but it makes a big difference where the rest of the money goes. I’m very happy the foundation get its share to help pay for new equipment at the hospital.”
When Parsons won, she received more than 100 social media messages congratulating her on her win, many from former students as Parsons taught at many schools in Thunder Bay during her career.
Foundation president and CEO, Glenn Craig, said he was thrilled with the success of the draw and excited to hand over the winnings to Parsons.
“Over the past two draws, we’ve given away more than $1.6 million in cash thanks to the incredible support of our ticket purchasers,” he said. “Not only do we have big winners in our community, but our hospital wins too as proceeds from these draws goes directly to the purchase of much-needed equipment so the health-care professionals here can provide the best care for our family and friends.”
This month’s draw is open and has a jackpot of more than $200,000 so far. The next draw date is April 30. Tickets can be purchased at www.thunderbay5050.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.