David Kamande is the winner of the Thunder Bay Regional Health
Sciences Foundation’s largest 50/50 jackpot to date, taking home more
than $2.3 million on Friday.
Foundation president and chief executive officer Glenn Craig gave
Kamande, from Thunder Bay, the good news by phone.
“Even though I’ve made these phone calls each month since the Thunder
Bay 50/50 started, (Friday’s) phone call was extra special,” Craig said.
“I could not believe the support the community has had for the draw
(in December), and not only did we make someone a multi-millionaire
(Friday), but we also are going to be able to do some really
wonderful things for the hospital with this money (this year),” he said.
Kamande said the win couldn’t have come at a better time as he’s been
dealing with some health issues and recently had an MRI.
“I know that some of the 50/50 funds are helping to purchase a new
one — that’s why I bought a ticket,” he said. “New equipment will
help everyone who needs the hospital.”
Kamande plans to pay off his mortgage and then will plan what do with
the rest of the winnings with his family.
Ticket sales for the January raffle are available online at
