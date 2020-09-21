A Thunder Bay woman almost threw a $75,000 winning lottery ticket in the trash.
Holly Campbell won the cash through an Instant Bejeweled game ticket and discovered the winning ticket after it was almost thrown in the garbage by mistake.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said the 47-year-old mother and grandmother. “I had to get my friends to have another look.”
Campbell has plans to use the money to help family.
“My family comes first,” she said. “It’s my priority to make sure my kids are taken care of. Honestly it seems so far-fetched to win. This is a really good old feeling. I’m so excited.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s convenience store on Cumberland Street.
Instant Bejewled tickets are $3 and $75,000 is the top prize.
OLG is accepting in-person prize claims by appointment only for customers with prizes of $1,000 or more who want to claim at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Anyone wanting to discuss prize claim options should call 1-800-387-0098.
