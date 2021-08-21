Geneva Mekbeb of Thunder Bay has won $200,000 with The Big Spin Instant Game.
“We were all so excited when the lottery machine started singing and OLG called when I checked my tickets at the store, I was overwhelmed,” said Mekbeb, 45, in a news release.
Mekbeb is a home care worker and mother, and when she realized her win, sobbed tears of joy.
“This whole experience has been euphoric — I feel so fortunate, I am blessed beyond anything,” she added.
She plans to pay for her son’s education but hasn’t had time to make any plans for herself, as she has been focused on taking care of the people she loves the most.
The Big Spin Instant Game is a five-dollar game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Mac’s on Arthur Street in Thunder Bay.
Another big winner
Meanwhile, Veronica Chapais is $50,000 richer after winning the top prize with Instant Quest for Gold Crossword.
Chapais said she occasionally plays the lottery and was drawn to the ticket because of the photo of an athlete on the ticket.
“I played my ticket at home and asked my son to check it using the OLG Lottery App . . . I almost fell over in disbelief,” said Chapais while picking up her prize in Toronto.
She plans to buy a truck for her son and spoil her animals with her winning.
Instant Quest for Gold Crossword is available for three dollars a play with the top prize of $50,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Y.N.T. Variety on York Street in Longlac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.