With November well past, the United Way of Thunder Bay’s Novemburger challenge has found a new popular hamburger.
Votes from the community declared Beefcake’s Burger Factory to have the best Novemburger of 2020. The winning burger featured two beef patties, maple smoked aged cheddar, house-made pineapple zucchini relish, lettuce, tomato, prosciutto chips, onion chutney, with Pineapple Habanero Heartbeat Hot Sauce. Beefcake’s Burger Factory sold 637 Novemburgers, raising $1,274 which was donated to the United Way of Thunder Bay.
Derek Lankinen, owner of Beefcake’s Burger Factory, says his recipe begins with one ingredient that he “wants to play with.”
“Then it kind of morphs from there,” he says. “This time it was the pineapple and zucchini chutney that we wanted to use and everything else came into play after that. I love aged cheddar and you need to have some kind of a salt component so that’s why we went with the prosciutto this year. . . . And Thunder Bay loved it.”
Participating restaurants were invited to create their own signature burger and sold them in November, giving $2 from each burger sale to the United Way for COVID-19 Recover 2020 to help meet the needs of families and individuals in the community.
There were 6,370 burgers sold, raising more that $18,200 from 17 participating restaurants which included Apple Chipotle’s, Beefcake’s Burger Factory, Bight Restaurant & Bar, Bonobos, Daytona’s, Java Hut, Mario’s Bowl, Neebing Roadhouse, Prospector Burger Barn, Red Lion Smokehouse, The Eddy, The Foundry, The Sal, and The Silver Birch.
