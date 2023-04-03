The Canadian Environmental Law Association is giving the federal government a thumbs-up for moving ahead with a Winnipeg-based special agency to oversee the protection of the country’s fresh-water supply.
The association “supports the federal investment in advancing science and knowledge on fresh water, and the distribution of those funds to a range of high-priority watersheds across the country, including the Great Lakes.”
In Tuesday’s federal budget, the government earmarked $85 million over five years to create the Canada Water Agency and establish it as a stand-alone organization.
Some interested parties, such as the City of Sault Ste. Marie, expressed disappointment that the agency is to be headquartered in Winnipeg rather than a Great Lakes city.
The Toronto-based law association said Winnipeg is a good choice because of its “central” location.
