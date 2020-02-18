A team of volunteers worked across the frozen surface of the Kaministiquia River on Monday using water to repair cracks in the ice and smooth the way for ice dragon boats.
It was the third day of Fort William Historical Park’s annual Voyageur Winter Carnival, and the ice dragon boats continued to be a big draw. Alex Zachariasz, 10, in his first time trying the activity, likened it to both kayaking and canoeing.
“It was pretty fun,” he said. “You have to jab the ice.”
Using short poles tipped with spikes, a team of 10 people paddled in unison to move the boat across the ice.
