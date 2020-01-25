Winter FunDays at Marina Park this weekend is going to the dogs, sled dogs that is.
Boreal Journeys Sled Dog Kennel will be offering dogsled rides around the Spirit Garden at Prince Arthur’s Landing on Sunday for children aged 14 and under.
Because of the popularity of this activity FunDay hours will be extended, beginning at 12 p.m. and running until 4 p.m.
While waiting for a ride, families will be able to meet the sled dogs, learn about the history of dogsledding and how it is still used as a mode of transportation today.
As with each Winter FunDay, the Community Arts and Heritage Education Project will be hosting a craft from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Mariner’s Hall. This week, participants can make a collage of various city sport accomplishments and create their own hybrid Pokemon characters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.