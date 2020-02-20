With the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games set to begin next week, the excitement in the community is growing louder.
Games organizing committee chairperson Barry Streib said they’ve been busy organizing and preparing for two years for the national event that will bring more than 1,200 athletes, coaches and mission staff and 800 family members and friends to Thunder Bay from Feb. 25-29.
“We’re at the point where our preparedness is pretty much right there,” said Streib. “There is some tweaking to do, fine-tuning, but our team, our GOC team and all the volunteers of every other committee that’s involved have done a tremendous job. I can’t say enough about the work ethic and they’re all volunteers. They’re taking this to heart and they’re really doing a terrific job.”
