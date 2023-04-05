Yet another winter storm warning has been issued for Thunder Bay and a large swath of Northern Ontario.
Environment Canada issued the warning for a storm starting Tuesday evening and continuing until this evening.
Kenora, Thunder Bay and surrounding regions could see up to 25 centimetres of snow and ice accumulate over the course of the storm, with wind gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour.
Visibility could be reduced because of heavy snow and local blowing snow in exposed areas.
The heaviest snow was predicted for Tuesday evening for areas near the Minnesota border and the Lakehead area. Regions north of Lake Superior will see the heaviest snow early this morning.
Motorists are advised to take extra care when driving in affected areas. Pedestrians should also use caution.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada forecasts a possible major ice storm in the east.
The agency says the Ottawa area could see up to 15 millimetres of ice buildup once the storm rolls through overnight and into this afternoon.
Environment Canada says it has the potential to be a major ice storm for the region, but that will hinge on how much precipitation falls as ice pellets rather than freezing rain.
Power outages are possible in the area and across parts of central Ontario, including Huntsville and Greater Sudbury, which are also under freezing rain warnings.
