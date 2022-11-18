For the past 14 years, Audrey Sawchyn has helped fill Christmas Wish bags for children in need first with her mother and sister, and then with her own family.
“My mom introduced us to the Christmas Wish campaign,” she said. “It’s become a tradition for us.”
The Christmas Wish campaign is held annually by Dilico Anishinabek Family Care and sees hundreds of red gift bags filled with Christmas gifts for babies, children and youth in the Thunder Bay district. Each bag is personalized to the child it’s going to so participants can fill the bag with gifts in line with the child’s interests.
“My parents have always instilled such a great magic with Christmas,” said Sawchyn. “There’s a lot of love, a lot of giving. Every child deserves to have that little bit of Christmas magic. . . . And to see their smiles at Christmas, it’s a great feeling.”
Sawchyn and her mother, Evelyn Pelletier, and sister, Sarah Pelletier, helped kick off the Christmas Wish campaign on Thursday at Creekside Nursery and Garden Centre.
Last year, more than 700 bags were filled. This year, Dilico is hoping to fill 800, said Tina Bobinski, director of mental health and addictions services with the organization.
While some organizations have seen a decline in fundraising during the Covid pandemic, Bobinski said the Christmas Wish campaign has continued to receive strong support.
“Despite the fact the economy and families and community are really bearing the brunt of the pandemic, still people find a way to give,” she said. “They find ways to make sure children are getting what they need at Christmas.”
This year, individuals have the option to include a copy of Dilico’s book, How I Found My Voice, to the bags for $15. The story follows a young Indigenous person as they search for the courage to speak up.
Wish bags are available to pickup at Dilico’s Anemki Place office, Firedog Communications and both Starbucks locations.
Bags must be returned by Dec. 5 to Firedog Communications at 32 Court Street.
For more information visit www.Dilico.com/christmaswish.
