Craig Loverin continued his testimony, detailing a parking lot meeting with Thunder Bay’s former mayor, in the second day of the extortion trial against Keith Hobbs, his wife Marisa and a third individual.
The Hobbs’ and Mary Voss are each facing a charge of extortion for allegedly coercing an alleged victim into buying a house for Voss under threats of exposing criminal allegations against the alleged victim to the police in the fall of 2016.
