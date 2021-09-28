Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal collision that happened Friday at the intersection of Red River Road and Hill Street.

Thunder Bay police responded to reports of a serious collision around 8 p.m. Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.

Two vehicles, a sedan and a Jeep, were involved in the collision. The sedan was driven by a lone driver and the Jeep had passengers.

An adult male was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced deceased around 8:35 p.m. The identity of the deceased is not being released out of respect for the family.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21063338.