Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal collision that happened Friday at the intersection of Red River Road and Hill Street.
Thunder Bay police responded to reports of a serious collision around 8 p.m. Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.
Two vehicles, a sedan and a Jeep, were involved in the collision. The sedan was driven by a lone driver and the Jeep had passengers.
An adult male was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced deceased around 8:35 p.m. The identity of the deceased is not being released out of respect for the family.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P21063338.
