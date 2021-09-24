A 60-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into a liquor store.
Thunder Bay police responded to the incident around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday at the LCBO on Fort William Road.
A driver had crashed into the side of the store and she was believed to be impaired.
Officers noticed several signs of impairment and the driver was arrested and taken to the Balmoral Street station for further testing.
