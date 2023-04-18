An off-duty police officer in Thunder Bay disarmed a woman with a handgun on Saturday while the officer was volunteering in the community.
Const. Sharlene Bourdeau was attending a community meeting for a project unrelated to her job as a city police officer, at a north-side business in the zero to 100 block of South Cumberland Street around 3 p.m.
During the meeting, a woman attended the business and began talking with Bourdeau. During their conversation, the woman drew a gun, a Glock 9 mm handgun, from her front waistband to show to people.
Bourdeau spoke to the woman to prevent the incident from escalating and was able to disarm her. The police officer then cleared the weapon and found it was unloaded.
The woman then got loose ammunition from her pockets with an alleged intent to load the gun.
The woman became irate and wanted the gun back and a physical struggle occurred between the woman and Bourdeau, who called 911.
Officers arrived at the scene around 3:45 p.m. and completed the arrest of the woman and seized the gun.
Shannon Roundhead, 32, of Thunder Bay is charged with several firearm-related offences including careless use of a firearm and possession of prohibited or restricted firearm.
Roundhead appeared in court on Sunday and remains in custody with a future court appearance date.
Police advise members of the public to find a safe place and call 911 if they see a confrontation involving a firearm.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
