A 24-year-old woman was charged with numerous offences early Tuesday after provincial police located a stolen sport utility vehicle near Atikokan.
According to a provincial news release, the SUV had been reported stolen from Thunder Bay earlier the same day.
Officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 11 near the Flanders Road intersection around 8:30 a.m. after it had originally failed to stop for police, the news release aid.
Fort Frances resident Adrianna Copence was arrested and charged with impaired driving, having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime, driving without a licence and driving with an open container of liquor, the release said.
Copence, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Fort Frances court on Nov. 28, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
