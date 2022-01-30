Footprints in the snow helped give away a break-in suspect in Longlac early Thursday, police say.
Reports of recent property crimes in the area prompted Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Greenstone detachment to patrol the area of Hamel Avenue at about 1 a.m.
Officers saw fresh footprints in the snow around several area businesses and followed those footprints into a nearby wooded area. They spotted the suspect and the person was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, claim police.
They claim the suspect had tried to break into several businesses along the street, but didn’t get into any of the premises and nothing was reported to be taken.
Kathleen Stephenson, 28, of Longlac has been charged with six counts of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, and failing to comply with probation order.
The accused was also arrested for violating a conditional sentence order.
The accused made a brief court appearance by video at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Thursday and was released from custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Anyone with information related to this or any other property crime occurrence is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers with anonymity at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
