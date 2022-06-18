A Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after she was found asleep in a running vehicle that had been reported stolen.
City police officers responded to reports of a woman slumped over the driver’s seat of a vehicle just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the zero to 100 block of Pearl Street at the marina.
The motorist was being attended to by paramedics when police arrived.
The woman had been found sleeping in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which was running, with her foot on the brake.
Officers observed signs the driver was allegedly impaired by drug.
The vehicle had also previously been reported as stolen.
The woman was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime and impaired operation of a vehicle. During the arrest, the woman also allegedly attacked a crisis worker.
Sage Bryanna Bartman, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with: operation while impaired by alcohol or drug; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; assault; assault a peace officer; mischief under $5,000; not complying with a probation order; and operation while prohibited by an order.
Bartman appeared in bail court on Friday and remains in custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
