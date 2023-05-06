A 36-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with attempting to commit murder with a firearm in connection with an outdoor exchange of gunfire that occurred early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s south side.
City police said Friday the accused woman is among the suspects officers have been attempting to locate following the shootings on Amelia Street West.
Deserrae Dawn Barber remained in custody Friday following a bail hearing.
In regard to the same incident, police earlier this week arrested Toronto resident Iverson Thomas, 20, and charged him with several offences, including attempt to commit murder with a restricted firearm or prohibited weapon, resisting a police officer, discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Thomas remains in custody, police said.
None of the charges against either accused have been proven in court.
There were no reports of injuries during Tuesday’s gunfire incident. Police said “numerous” suspects, some of whom remain at large, fled the scene.
Anyone with information can contact city police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
