A 57-year-old Neebing woman died Thursday night after the motorcycle she was driving crashed into a Highway 61 ditch south of Thunder Bay.
Provincial police said Sonya Matson was conscious immediately following the crash, sometime after 9 p.m., but then lost consciousness. She was pronounced dead at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, a provincial police news release said Friday.
Police believe the motorcycle lost control on a curve near the Little Norway Road intersection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.