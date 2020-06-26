A 57-year-old Neebing woman died Thursday night after the motorcycle she was driving crashed into a Highway 61 ditch south of Thunder Bay.

Provincial police said Sonya Matson was conscious immediately following the crash, sometime after 9 p.m., but then lost consciousness. She was pronounced dead at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, a provincial police news release said Friday.

Police believe the motorcycle lost control on a curve near the Little Norway Road intersection.

Tags

Recommended for you