A 20-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after what city police are calling a major incident late Monday night.
Police had a section of the 100 block of Picton Avenue blocked off on Tuesday after responding just after midnight to the incident that left one woman dead and another in serious condition.
“Two people were found injured on the street at that location, both were transported to hospital,” said Det. Insp. John Fennel. “One succumbed to her injuries, unfortunately, and the second one is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.”
