A motor vehicle collision on Thunder Bay’s north side claimed the life of a 34-year-old city woman on Thursday during the early morning hours.
Emergency crews responded to reports a vehicle had struck a tree around 2:30 a.m. on Lyon Boulevard at Rita Street.
The female passenger died from injuries sustained in the collision, say police.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken into custody.
Police say charges are pending.
Roads in the area of the incident were closed as police investigated.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
