The Ontario Provincial Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Alyssa Turnbull, 26, of Gillies Township.
Turnbull has been missing for a month and was last seen on March 23 in the Nipigon area.
The OPP is using the resources of the North West Region’s crime unit, forensic identification unit, emergency response team, and underwater search and recovery unit directed by the criminal investigation branch.
Turnbull was reported missing on April 14 at approximately 2:50 p.m. She is described as five-foot-three-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She may have changed her hair colour to purple or red.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Nipigon OPP detachment at (807) 887-2637.
