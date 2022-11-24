Provincial police are continuing to try and locate a missing 31-year-old Sioux Lookout woman who hasn’t been seen for nearly three weeks.
Police said Larhonda Miranda Shingebis was last seen on Nov. 5 in the area of Sioux Lookout’s Sturgeon River Road.
She is described by police as Indigenous, five-feet, five inches tall and about 160 pounds, with dark hair that is usually tied in a bun.
Shingebis was last seen wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes. She was carrying a small black backpack with white lettering, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
