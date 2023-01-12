A 23-year-old Thunder Bay woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her mother more than two years ago.
Lyrina Jacob pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Friday in a Thunder Bay courtroom.
The victim, 47-year-old Lydia Rose Jacob, was the mother of the accused.
Thunder Bay police arrested and charged Lyrina Jacob shortly after the incident on June 19, 2020 at a residential address in the 300 block of Dawson Street.
Paramedics and police attempted life-saving efforts on Lydia Rose Jacob, who had sustained serious injuries, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Lyrina Jacob’s case will return to court in late February to set a date for sentencing.
