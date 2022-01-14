A 28-year-old Wawa woman was charged with driving while suspended early Thursday after provincial police conducted a downtown traffic stop.
Police said officers encountered the accused on Mackey Street just before 1 a.m.
In addition to the suspension offence, Taylor Botham was charged with possession of an illegal substance, a provincial news release said.
Botham, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Wawa court on Feb. 7, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
