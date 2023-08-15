A woman who had fallen into the river near the CLE grounds was rescued on Sunday.
Thunder Bay police responded to reports someone had fallen from a bridge and into the river around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100-block area of Waterford Street.
Firefighters and paramedics also responded to the incident.
Officers arriving on scene were told the woman was possibly intoxicated on crystal methamphetamine and she did not appear to be a strong swimmer. The first-responding officers located the woman, who appeared to be struggling in the water.
An officer entered the water and helped bring the woman to shore. She then became combative with officers and tried to jump back into the water. However, she was brought safely to paramedics, who were able to bring her to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.