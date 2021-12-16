A 34-year-old woman died at the scene Monday night at a Dryden home despite efforts to revive her.
Provincial police said New Saugeen First Nation resident Vanessa Wesley was found unconscious when firefighters arrived at a Van Horne Avenue residence around 11 p.m.
“Despite life-saving efforts, the (woman) was pronounced deceased,” a provincial news release said Wednesday.
An autopsy was to be conducted on Wednesday “to help determine the cause of death,” the release said.
Police said there is no concern for public safety. Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
New Saugeen is located north of Ignace near Savant Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.