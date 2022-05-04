The death of a woman in Deer Lake First Nation on Sunday is considered suspicious by police.
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded to someone in distress at about 11:15 p.m., before she was brought to the local Nursing Station, said OPP on Tuesday.
They said reserve resident Vanessa Kakekagumick, 30, later died at the station, despite life-saving measures.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted by the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to determine the cause of death.
Members of the North West Region OPP and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service are continuing to investigate, under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.
Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.
North West Region OPP asks anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
