A drug charge has been laid on an Ear Falls woman after her vehicle was pulled over by police last week.
On Feb. 2, OPP officers conducted a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 105 near Highway 804 in the Township of Ear Falls.
Pamela Mackie, 52, was charged with cocaine trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, said the OPP, in a news release on Wednesday.
She was released and is to appear in Red Lake Court on April 21 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
