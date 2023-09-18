Shuniah resident, Marija (Mary) Perkovic, won the top prize of $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe.
Perkovic, who is retired, says this is her first major win playing the lottery. “At first, I thought I won $25,000 and then I quickly realized I had matched all 11 words,” she said in a news release. “I scanned my ticket on the OLG App and it did in fact say I won $250,000. I was so stunned I couldn't believe it.”
Perkovic doesn’t have any plans yet for her winnings. The winning ticket was bought at Skaf’s Just Basics on Hodder Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.