Shuniah resident, Marija (Mary) Perkovic, won the top prize of $250,000 playing Instant Crossword Deluxe.

Perkovic, who is retired, says this is her first major win playing the lottery. “At first, I thought I won $25,000 and then I quickly realized I had matched all 11 words,” she said in a news release. “I scanned my ticket on the OLG App and it did in fact say I won $250,000. I was so stunned I couldn't believe it.”

Perkovic doesn’t have any plans yet for her winnings. The winning ticket was bought at Skaf’s Just Basics on Hodder Avenue.

