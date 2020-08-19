When Maria Greco received a text message that her house was ablaze, she began a fast sprint home from a friend’s place several blocks away.
“I got a text from my friend Bobby-Joe and she says, ‘your house is on fire,’ and I thought it was a joke. I phoned her while running and she said, ‘no, your house is on fire.’ Then I saw all the fire trucks and I ran faster. My son Justin was sleeping upstairs,” said Greco.
Jim Gawanlock, acting platoon chief with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, said fire crews arriving on the scene found flames at the rear exterior of the building at 28 Lake St., Tuesday afternoon, and residents were evacuated along with a dog.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
