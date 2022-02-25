Provincial police have identified a 68-year-old White River woman who died Sunday when an ambulance she was riding in collided with a snowplow and crashed.
Police said Connie Halverson died at the scene in the 11 a.m. crash, which occurred on Highway 17, about 40 kilometres north of Wawa.
It’s believed that Halverson was being brought to Wawa’s Lady Dunn hospital when the two vehicles collided near the Highway 519 intersection.
The ambulance and the plow were both southbound when the crash occurred. Police said how they managed to collide remains under investigation.
A female paramedic who was on board the ambulance suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
