Provincial police have identified a 69-year-old Red Lake woman who died last week when the vehicle she was driving crashed east of Longlac.
Police said Yvonne Samson died at the scene following the Highway 11 crash, which occurred on Aug. 19 just before 7 p.m. when Samson's westbound vehicle left the roadway. A passenger received minor injuries in the crash, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
