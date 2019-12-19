By Heather Peden
The Chronicle-Journal
A study into how best to help women in Thunder Bay who have been in jail or who experience poverty and violence could lead to change for many.
Creating transitional housing for women, and the supports that go along with that, was the key finding in the study conducted by the Elizabeth Fry Society of Nortwestern Ontario along with researchers at Lakehead University.
“It’s not going to be a study that sits on the shelf,” said Mary Kozorys, program co-ordinator with the Elizabeth Fry Society and one of the lead researchers on the study. “The hope and plan is some action be taken in terms of bringing this forward.”
The study, funded by the Law Foundation of Ontario, assessed the relationship between homelessness, housing insecurity and criminal justice system involvement and included interviews with women who are, or have been, incarcerated.
“Of the participants we spoke to, almost 100 per cent identified they would hope to live in transitional housing where there is wrap-around support,” said Kozorys. “It’s an ability to connect with children if they are in temporary care, and supports for counselling, addiction services as well.”
Kozorys said it was very overwhelming to hear from the women how easy it is to fall back into bad situations upon release, often times ending up back in jail. Places where there is housing available may not be the best neighbourhoods for a woman to access the kind of supports she may need.
“Coming out of a period of incarceration, instability in housing could lead you right back into the same situation that got you in there in the first place,” said Kozorys.
Social barriers were also a concern, said Kozorys, as women coming out of incarceration do not have an income source, a previous address, or first or last month’s rent when applying for a place to live.
“And landlords don’t like people to be on social assistance,” said Kozorys. “It’s nearly impossible to find something when you’re released.”
While someone may end up couch-surfing until she can find something permanent, Kozorys said it puts women in a position of always being concerned about their safety.
“You can’t focus on anything else when personal safety is affected,” said Kozorys. “And there’s the sense of being back in the community and what assumptions people make about you because you have been incarcerated.”
A lot needs to be done in terms of community awareness and education, said Kozorys, so people will be more understanding about and possibly accepting of the different types of housing needed in the community.
“We tend to marginalize people,” said Kozorys. “People generally don’t want to be living next to a house or complex where women who recently came out of incarceration live.”
Transitional housing would offer a more stable place for women to be able to find their footing and receive supports, particularly from peers who have a similar lived experience.
While the study was being conducted, Kozorys said they were successful in receiving funding to now take their research findings into the broader community and possibly see the suggestions become reality.
“In the new year we will begin a process of engaging with community stakeholders to look at how we can respond to the type of housing that’s required,” said Kozorys. “It will be quite interesting to see how we can take that forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.