On International Women’s Day on Sunday, Marg Arnone said she remembers the days when there was no maternity leave or support for women.
“If they were pregnant, they had to quit their jobs,” said Arnone, secretary of Thunder Bay and District Labour Council.
While that is no longer the case, Arnone said much change is still needed when it comes to equality for women.
“The world is not changing fast enough,” said Arnone. “Women are still treated like second-class citizens, they’re paid less and if they’re immigrant women they’re paid even less. When something is wrong you have to try and fix it and try and make it better for everybody.”
