Few would doubt that wood is flammable, and fewer still would guess that the same material can be used to protect steel from fire.
But a Lakehead University researcher says he has proved that construction beams made of wood can be highly effective in maintaing the integrity of steel connection rods commonly used in buildings and bridges.
“I invented the technique with the mechanically fastened steel rods, and have the math behind it to prove it matches the experimental results,” LU engineering graduate student Cory Hubbard said Thursday.
Hubbard, working in collaboration with LU engineering Prof. Sam Salem, used a large furnace at the university to test how spruce glulam beams could withstand intense flames and maintain the integrity of steel rods embedded within.
“The wood burns slowly and is an insulator, so it stops the heat from conducting into the centre of the beam where the rods are,” Hubbard explained Thursday.
“Once you finish connecting the steel rods in the beam, you need to seal up the hole used to access the nut and washer with a chunk of wood,” he said. “That will fully seal the rods in the wood so no steel is exposed to the air or fire.”
Glulam beams, which are stronger than ordinary dimensional lumber, are typically used in vaulted roofs, bridges and domes; they’re usually connected by steel rods, bolts and plates.
A glulam beam may be able to support 10,000 pounds of materials, but that won’t matter if the steel connectors fail, Hubbard noted.
Of his invention, Hubbard commented in a LU news release: “It is strong and simple to create, has repeatable results, and looks good, too.”
“It will please both architects and engineers for its concealed design and performance in fire, with no addition of extra ugly fire protection,” he added.
Though Hubbard has secured a Canadian patent for his work, he said it’s not quite ready for the market.
“It’s still in its infancy,” he said. “We need to do more research.”
