Megan Boyington said it was a big honour for her woodshop class to be part of a growing community project that helps those less fortunate.
The Grade 11 student at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute joined her classmates before the Christmas break to learn how to build blessing boxes.
Created by community group Giant Hearts, the boxes have sprouted around the city over the last year providing a place where food, hygiene products, baby items, and mitts and hats can be accessed by anyone.
See the full story with another picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
