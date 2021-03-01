Lakehead Public Schools students showed they liked to read Canadian last month.
On Feb. 17, the city’s public schools acknowledged I Read Canadian Day, an annual celebration of literature from Canadian authors.
Students connected virtually with community members, who shared their love of reading by reading a story written by a Canadian author.
Some of the virtual guests included school board chairperson Ellen Chambers and Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu.
Indigenous student trustee Keira Essex read We are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom.
“I chose this book because I strongly believe that we cannot achieve reconciliation without protecting the land,” she said in a news release. “This story illustrates the importance of the land in Indigenous creed and culture while emphasizing the interconnectedness of humans, animals and nature. It also gives representation to children and youth in the realm of activism, which empowers youth to speak up for themselves, for others, and for what they believe in.”
Eric Fredrickson, principal of program department and early years, said reading is foundational in supporting student success and well-being.
“At Lakehead Public Schools, we are tremendously proud of our dedicated staff who are passionate educators, highly-trained in literacy practices,” he said. “Regular reading sparks imagination and creativity and we strive to foster a love of reading in all of our students.”
