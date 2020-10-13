In recognition of Children’s Mental Illness Awareness week, the Children’s Centre Foundation and several Thunder Bay businesses have partnered for a new fundraising initiative.
“This initiative integrates community, businesses and the services we provide children and families,” said Diane Walker, chief executive officer of Children’s Centre of Thunder Bay.
“It takes a community to raise children and it takes a community to help children and we have a fantastic community of businesses, particularly here in Westfort and across the city,” said Walker.
Every dollar helps the Children’s Centre Foundation deliver services for autism, mental health, anxiety, depression and developmental issues.
“With this whole pandemic thing, the need is kind of twisting and turning all the time,” said Walker.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the demand for children’s mental health services has been growing.
“People are anxious, families are afraid, people are experiencing job losses, so the whole environmental context that we are living in is exacerbating some of the difficulties our children and families are experiencing,” said Walker.
The Children’s Centre has also been experiencing difficulty providing children’s services at hospitals.
Walker gave the example of a backlog of some 300 newborn babies that need to have infant hearing tests, for which they are working with an audiologist to get caught up.
The Thanks for Giving campaign running from Oct. 9 to 18 has an aspect of friendly competition to it. Thunder Bay Broom and Chemical Ltd. has stepped up and will match the amount of all donations.
“The work that the Thunder Bay Children’s Centre has done since 1988 has had an incredible impact on young people,” said Brent Massaro, president of Thunder Bay Broom and Chemical Ltd.
“By stepping up and matching these donations is just a simple step that we can show that we are reinvesting in a community that has been so kind to us,” said Massaro.
Westfort businesses like The Sal Restaurant have held the Feed the Foundation event and JB Evans is selling Children’s Centre Foundation T-shirts to support the campaign.
Donations can made by visiting the Children’s Centre Foundation website at www.childrenscentrefoundation.ca or by calling 807-343-5035.
