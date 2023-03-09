International Women’s Day is as much a celebration of the progress made in gender equity across the world as it is about seeing the work that still remains to be done.
“There are a lot of things that need to change,” said Gwen O’Reilly, executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Women’s Centre. “But the point is that we need a day to celebrate the progress, to say this is how far we’ve come and this is how much further we need to go.”
O’Reilly attended a flag raising to mark International Women’s Day at city hall on Wednesday and said there are unique issues women face in the North.
“The evidence of colonial violence is very strong here,” she said. “We have thousands of murdered and missing women, many of whom are from Thunder Bay and the region. We have ongoing violence from systemic powers like police, like child welfare agencies that continue to entrench that colonial violence.”
The community also has a strong women’s community and powerful voices fighting the inequalities on all fronts, O’Reilly added.
She pointed to the work of the Northwestern Ontario Women’s Decade Council, the Ontario Native Women’s Association and the Nishnawbe Aski Nation women’s council.
“There are many that have sprung up here and continue to do work to increasing women’s equality,” O’Reilly said.
The Ontario Native Women’s Association’s executive director, Cora McGuire-Cyrette, is a member of the Canadian delegation to the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women this week, and the association celebrated the importance of Indigenous women through the world on Wednesday as part of International Women’s Day.
“I urge everyone to think about how you can change the outcomes for Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people around the world so that safety is not a privilege, it is a basic and fundamental right that every woman deserves,” said McGuire-Cyrette, in a news release.
