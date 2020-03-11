Andrew Foulds has been waiting years for the Boulevard Dam rehabilitation project to proceed.
“To say that I am extraordinarily pleased would be an understatement,” the Current River Ward councillor said on Tuesday, the day after Thunder Bay city council voted to award the contract for the dam rehabilitation work to Concrete Walls.
The Ontario numbered company had the lowest bid of $7.2 million for the project, which includes concrete repairs to the dam, the installation of new post tension tendons throughout the structure, mechanical gates able to automate dam operations, a wider walkway over the top of the dam and lighting.
