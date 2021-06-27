About 140 workers at Ear Fall’s EACOM Timber lumber mill are eligible to each receive $350 if they get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The incentive to get the jab is part of a company-wide initiative by EACOM, which is headquartered in Montreal.
Unifor, the workers’ union, applauded the move last month.
“We’re confident this new vaccine incentive program will help achieve much needed long-term protection and security for both the employees of the sawmill and the entire community of Ear Falls,” a Unifor news release said.
