The man who was at the controls of an underground ore-hauling machine that killed a fellow miner at Barrick Gold’s Williams mine three years ago broke down and wept Tuesday at a coroner’s inquest, as he recounted an ordeal that haunts him still.
Jeremy Ryan told the inquest’s jurors he didn’t realize 59-year-old Eulogio (Bot) Gutierrez was still in the area conducting surveying work on the morning of Nov. 27, 2017 when his scooptram came around a “sharp” corner to pick up a load of muck (ore).
Gutierrez, a Marathon father of two, had been six months from retirement when the accident happened.
