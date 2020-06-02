More than 100 people could have been exposed to COVID-19 after a doctor

working at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre tested

positive for the virus on Sunday.

Hospital officials said on Monday they are investigating the possible

outbreak but believe any risk to those exposed is “very low.”

The doctor, who will not be identified by the hospital for privacy

reasons, is a locum. A locum is a doctor that does not live in the city

and fills in when needed. The hospital’s incident manager, Dr. Stewart

Kennedy, said this locum physician has worked with the hospital since

2004.

