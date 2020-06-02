More than 100 people could have been exposed to COVID-19 after a doctor
working at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre tested
positive for the virus on Sunday.
Hospital officials said on Monday they are investigating the possible
outbreak but believe any risk to those exposed is “very low.”
The doctor, who will not be identified by the hospital for privacy
reasons, is a locum. A locum is a doctor that does not live in the city
and fills in when needed. The hospital’s incident manager, Dr. Stewart
Kennedy, said this locum physician has worked with the hospital since
2004.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.