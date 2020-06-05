The Ministry of Labour has issued a “requirement” and two workplace orders against Impala Canada in the wake of last week’s death of an underground mechanic at the company’s Lac Des Iles palladium mine near Thunder Bay.
According to the ministry and provincial police, Edward Gallant, 64, died on the afternoon of May 27 when he was hit by a run of muck.
Gallant, who was from Dunlop, N.B., was working for a Sudbury-based contractor when he died. Runs of muck, which are an underground hazard, can contain ore, waste rock, water or a combination of materials.
