The lead-up to the Wake the Giant Music Festival has been busy for Dennis Franklin Cromarty (DFC) High School students.
And Friday was no exception with students of DFC taking part in a range of workshops that included, art, gardening, slam poetry with poet and speaker Wali Shah, journalism with Tanya Talaga, food with chef Hayden Johnson, physical education, and financial literacy with BMO.
“Overall it’s about having a fun day, having a chance to welcome them (students) to the city after a year of remote learning and getting to try some new things they wound not have done in their current classes,” said Matthew Tilbury, transition co-ordinator for Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School.
Tilbury said the workshop from BMO about financial literacy gave students a chance to open a bank account which is important as many of the students are new to the city.
Journalist Tanya Talaga was speaking to students about a new documentary that is to be released next week and spoke to students about a career in journalism.
Some of the youth have been involved in a greenhouse and gardening project at the school and Friday they were identifying some of the plants along with doing some harvesting.
“We just hope they have a really fun day trying new things . . . and mingle with some of their fellow students,” added Tilbury.
Poet and speaker Wali Shah was working with students on poetry and they were hoping to create a work that could be performed with the students on stage today at the festival.
“Financial literacy is important to all Canadians and it is something that should be taught to more students in the school setting,” said Dan Adams, vice-president of Indigenous banking for BMO.
“It is really important for DFC students because, their home communities, not all of them have access to banking and they haven’t had that opportunity to get a bank account and establish good credit,” added Adams.
BMO had a mobile banking truck at the high school on Friday and gave students the opportunity to set up a bank account on-site and BMO donated $20 to the account the students established on Friday.
“I was glad to have these opportunities to try things I have done before,” said Havenn Anderson, a Grade 9 student from Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
The Wake the Giant Music Festival will be Anderson’s first big concert to attend. She is particularly excited to see Third Eye Blind and Northern Cree perform. The festival will also feature Jessie Reyez, Loud Luxury, William Prince, iskw?, DJ Shub and Thunder Bay’s Nick Sherman and Jingle Dress Dancers.
Meanwhile at the Wake the Giant Festival site crews were working to finish the work on the stage sound and lighting equipment while vendors and exhibitors were setting up.
As of Friday afternoon there were still several hundred tickets available for the festival which is the first major event of its kind for Thunder Bay since the global pandemic hit in March 2020 and forced the cancellation of last year’s festival.
Performances are scheduled to start today at 12:30 p.m. with the last set expected to finish at 11:30 p.m.
Attendee’s must show proof of vaccination or have a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the festival.
